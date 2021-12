Vendors wait for customers in an alley of souvenir shops at a tourist market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Luxor, Egypt April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to increase the government's contribution to government-backed green investments to 50% by 2025, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.