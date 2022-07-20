Egypt to list army companies Wataniya and Safi

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Egypt has approved pre-listing procedures for petrol stations operator Wataniya and water company Safi, which are both currently owned by the Egyptian army, as a first step towards stock market listings, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Egypt is seeking wider private sector participation in state-owned assets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.