Egypt reopens ports after weather improves

A tanker crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, Egypt, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Economic Zone said on Tuesday that the Red Sea ports of Ain Sokhna, Adabiya, Port Said West, Port Said East, and Al Arish have been reopened.

The ports of Port Tawfiq, El Zayteyat and Sharm El Sheikh reopened on Monday night, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

The eight ports were shut down on Monday because of bad weather.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Momen Atallah Writing by Lina Najem and Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman

