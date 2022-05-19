Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points

Egypt's Central Bank headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The bank's momentary policy committee increased the overnight lending rate to 12.25% from 10.25% during its meeting on Thursday, the statement said.

The committee also hiked the overnight deposit rate to 11.25% from 9.25%.

The bank also increased its discount and credit rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.