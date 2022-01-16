Egypt's Suez Canal revenues expected to hit $7 bln in 2022, says chairman

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal revenues are expected to hit $7 billion in 2022 versus $6.3 billion in 2021, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq television on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Osama Rabie said that a project to expand parts of the Suez Canal was expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

