Eiffage's third-quarter revenue jumps 7.3%, driven by concessions, contracting
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eiffage (FOUG.PA) on Thursday posted a rise in third-quarter earnings, with a significant increase in contracting activity and concessions.
The group's quarterly revenue rose to 5.2 billion euros ($5.07 billion), up 7.3% from a year ago in the same period.
Its third-quarter contracting activity grew by 8.5% compared to 2021 and stands at 4.2 billion euros, while concessions activity was up 2% year-on-year, at 952 million euros.
Eiffage confirmed its 2022 outlook for growth in revenue and profit in contracting and concessions segments.
($1 = 1.0256 euros)
