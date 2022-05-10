Electronic Arts forecasts sales below estimates as pandemic boom fades

An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) on Tuesday forecast first-quarter adjusted sales below estimates, bracing for weaker sales of its "Battlefield 2042" title and a slowdown in lockdown-fueled demand.

The results come hours after the company said it was ending a lucrative partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA after nearly three decades. read more

The Redwood City, California-based company's shares were down 1.3% in extended trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The lightning surge in sales fueled by lockdown-weary gamers is starting to fade as normal life resumes, while rising inflation threatens to curb spending power.

Electronic Arts forecast current-quarter adjusted sales between $1.20 billion and $1.25 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $1.44 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, adjusted sales stood at $1.75 billion, slightly below estimates of $1.78 billion.

However, revenue from live services - which makes up most of EA's sales - rose to $1.39 billion in the quarter, from $1.1 billion a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.