Elevator maker Kone hikes sales outlook as Q1 profit beats forecasts















April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) raised 2023 sales outlook on Wednesday after its first-quarter operating profit beat market expectations helped by strong demand in its services business.

The Helsinki-listed company expects full-year sales to come "somewhat above" 2022 levels at comparable exchange rates. It had previously guided for 2023 sales in line with last year's.

Its adjusted operating profit rose 23.1% to 241.9 million euros ($267.18 million) in the first quarter, ahead of analysts' estimate of 221.6 million euros in a company-provided poll.

"Order momentum was solid considering the market backdrop, supported by strong demand in our modernization business," CEO Henrik Ehrnroot said in an earnings statement.

He said orders for new equipment were weighed down by low activity in China, but added the sentiment had turned more positive following the stimulus measures announced in the country.

Elevator and escalator makers were last year hit by China's extended pandemic lockdowns that hampered construction activity and deliveries in the world's second biggest economy.

Kone still expects construction activity in its main market China to start recovering towards the end of the first half of 2023.

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Elviira Luoma in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











