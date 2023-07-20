Elevator maker Kone beats on Q2 profit but orders lag forecasts

Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish manufacturer KONE in Hanover
Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. Picture taken February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) on Thursday reported stronger than expected second-quarter operating earnings, citing good development in all areas and businesses.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 58.6% to 332 million euros ($372.1 million) in the April to June quarter, beating analysts' estimate of 298.2 million euros in a poll provided by the company.

However, quarterly orders missed market expectations, sending the company's shares down 4%.

($1 = 0.8922 euros)

Reporting by Elviira Luoma in Gdansk, Editing by Milla Nissi

