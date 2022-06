Elevator maker Kone divests Russia business

Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) said on Tuesday it will sell its business in Russia to local management for an undisclosed amount.

The firm had already reduced its activities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said in a statement, adding that Russia accounts for less than 1% of its global sales.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter after which the business will operate independently under a different brand.

As part of the proposals, KONE has agreed to deliver spare parts to Russia for a transition period of up to three months after the closing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.