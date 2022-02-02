Kone share falls as costs expected to cut 2022 profits

Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) saw its share sink more than 3% on Wednesday as it gave a lacklustre earnings outlook for 2022 due to rising costs and price pressures and reported slightly weaker fourth-quarter core earnings.

The Finnish company gave a new estimate for its 2022 profits, expecting its adjusted operating income to be 1.18-1.33 billion euros ($1.33-$1.50 billion), slightly down from 1.31 billion in full-year 2021.

Kone expects the good performance by its services business to continue, Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said.

"The adjusted EBIT margin, on the other hand, is expected to decline due to lower margins on orders received in 2021 and continued challenges in the cost environment," he said in a statement.

October-December operating profit was burdened by global supply chain distruptions and fell to 351.9 million euros from 367 million a year earlier, missing the 356-million estimate of nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Editing by Louise Heavens

