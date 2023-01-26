Elevator-maker Kone to slash 1,000 jobs, beats Q4 profit expectations















HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday and said it would slash some 1,000 jobs globally as part of its organisational restructuring.

January-March adjusted operating profit rose to 365 million euros ($397.7 million) from 359.4 million euros a year earlier, beating the average 333.6 million euro estimate of 21 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9178 euros)

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik











