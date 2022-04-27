Elevator-maker Kone Q1 profit misses forecast, order intake rises

Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. Picture taken February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Elevator-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and trimmed its full-year outlook, hit by supply chain constraints and a decline in its China businesseven as overall order intake increased.

January-March operating profit fell to 171.1 million euros ($181.6 million) from 249.8 million euros a year earlier, missing the 225.8 million euro estimate of ten analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Kone's order intake rose to 2.42 billion euros in the first quarter from 2.08 billion a year ago.

The company's share price rose by 1.9% at 1001 GMT, outperforming a 1.3% rise in Finland's benchmark stock index (.OMXH25).

"As sanctions imposed on Russia and COVID-19 related restrictions in China intensify the strain on global supply chains, taking further actions to clearly improve our margins remains our top priority," Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

"Based on the progress we have made, I am confident that we can overcome these headwinds," he added.

Kone now expects revenue to grow by between 2% and 5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 2-7%, while adjusted operating income is seen in the range of 1.18 billion-1.28 billion euros against 1.18 billion-1.33 billion seen earlier.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

