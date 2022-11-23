Elior declines comment on report of possible Derichebourg tie-up

The logo of Europe's third-largest catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters June 1, 2017 in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior (ELIOR.PA) declined to comment on Wednesday on a Bloomberg News report that it was weighing a tie-up with its biggest investor, Derichebourg (DBG.PA).

A company spokesperson said Elior referred back to comments made earlier in the day by its chairman and chief executive, Bernard Gault, who said that Elior hoped to complete a review of its strategic options in the coming weeks.

Officials at Derichebourg could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dagmarah Mackos

