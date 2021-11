U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a recent deal between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

