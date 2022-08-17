1 minute read
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc (MANU.N).
"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk said in a tweet.
Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.
Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
