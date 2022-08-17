Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc (MANU.N).

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

