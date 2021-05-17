Skip to main content

BusinessElon Musk visits Tesla's delayed European gigafactory, state minister says

Reuters
2 minute read

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk is scheduled to visit the group's planned gigafactory near Berlin, a state minister said, shortly after the factory's opening was pushed back to late 2021.

"We have been informed by @Tesla on Friday, May 14th, that a visit of @elonmusk of Gruenheide was expected to happen," Joerg Steinbach, Economy Minister of the German state of Brandenburg, where the plant is being built, said in a tweet late on Sunday.

"As the purpose of this visit is mainly technical in character political meetings with (state premier) #Woidke or myself have not been scheduled."

German newspaper Tagesspiegel said that Musk had landed in Berlin late on Sunday.

Tesla declined to comment.

Tesla last month delayed the opening of its first European gigafactory, located in Gruenheide outside Berlin, to late 2021 from an initial July 1 date, because of lengthy approval processes and fresh plans to also establish a battery cell plant on site. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:04 AM UTCFutures dip as focus turns to retail earnings

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its biggest one-day jump in more than a month in the prior session, with investors shifting their focus to retail earnings this week for clues on the strength of consumer spending.

BusinessEU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs
BusinessBitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
BusinessBP's lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions
BusinessNext Digital shares halted, jailed owner Lai pleads guilty to illegal HK assembly