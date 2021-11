A woman sits at a money exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2015. The Turkish lira traded near a record lows on Monday as nervous investors reacted to the prospects of a minority or coalition government after the ruling AK Party failed to win a majority in a parliamentary election. The lira, already one of the worst performing emerging market currencies this year, hit a record low in out-of-hours trade on Sunday, after results showed the AKP had taken just short of 41 percent of the vote. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - MSCI'S main emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) saw its biggest fall since mid August on Tuesday, as Turkey's lira slumped nearly 3% and South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble all suffered heavy 1 to 2% falls. Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Tommy Wilkes