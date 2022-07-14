Emerging markets investor Ashmore posts $14.3 bln quarterly AUM slide

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets investment firm Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) said assets under management tumbled by $14.3 billion during the quarter to June 30, as key global markets buckled under rising geopolitical tensions and inflation spooked investors.

Ashmore said the fall comprised net outflows of $6.6 billion and negative investment performance of $7.7 billion.

"The decline in Ashmore's AuM over the quarter reflects this challenging market backdrop as asset values fell and investors de-risked portfolios," Chief Executive Mark Coombs said.

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Sinead Cruise

