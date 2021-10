Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Industrial-automation systems maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Monday it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology (AZPN.O) in a deal for about $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock deal is for about $160 per AspenTech share, the company said.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

