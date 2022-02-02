Emerson profit doubles on higher automation demand

Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Feb 2(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) posted a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its automation systems as well as its valves and instruments across sectors.

Companies across North America have been rushing to add robots to their assembly lines to keep up with strong demand at a time when many of them have struggled to lure back workers displaced by the pandemic.

Sales at Emerson's Automation Solutions unit, its biggest business catering to sectors from utility and mining to chemicals and automotive, rose 4.2% to $2.81 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson, which began life as a seller of fans and electric motors a century ago, has been pivoting more towards technology solutions to capitalize on an evolving industrial software market.

Its divisions that cater primarily to commercial and residential markets rose 13% to $1.67 billion.

The company's net income rose to $896 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $445 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8% to $4.5 billion in Emerson's first quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.