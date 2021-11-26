Business
Eneos to sell JX Nippon Exploration and Production to NEO Energy
1 minute read
TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T) said on Friday it will sell its British subsidiary JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) to NEO Energy Upstream UK.
The unit was valued at $1.655 bln at the end of March, Japan's biggest refiner said in a stock market filing, with a final deal price to be determined later.
Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey
