Energy majors lift UK's FTSE 100, M&S surges on profit upgrade

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, led by oil majors as crude prices extended gains for a fourth straight session, while Marks & Spencer surged after the British retailer delivered a strong profit and upgraded its annual forecast.

The mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%, buoyed by Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surging 15.5% to scale its highest level since January 2020 after the company beat first-half profit forecasts and raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year. read more

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.4%, led by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) rising 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively, as crude prices strengthened on an unexpected fall in global supply.

UK's largest cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) jumped 12.1% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as supply chain disruptions were beginning to ease.

