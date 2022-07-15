70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices - poll

Pipes are pictured at a gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - A strong majority of Germans wants to continue supporting Ukraine in fighting against Russia even if it means paying more for energy, according to a survey published on Friday.

Some 70% of those polled backed Germany's support for Ukraine, though the number of people who wanted stronger military support dropped to 35% from 44% in early July, found the survey conducted between July 12-14 by broadcaster ZDF.

Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added.

Relief measures aimed at helping Germans shoulder higher costs due to the war, including cut-price public transport tickets and cheaper petrol, don't go far enough, said more than two-thirds of those polled. Just 20% found them satisfactory.

The survey polled 1,167 randomly selected voters by phone.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.