Abdrn investment manager says would 'probably' be against Shell break-up

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abdrn investment manager Iain Pyle said on Thursday he would 'probably' be against a call by hedge fund Third Point to break up Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

Pyle, whose company is a top-10 investor in Shell according to Refinitiv data, said while he could understand Third Point's logic in seeking to unlock value in the company, doing it in practice would be difficult.

"I probably would be against it," Pyle said. "If it was easy to do, or even possible, then I'd be more interested. Don't get me wrong, I definitely see the logic and the appeal of what Third Point are suggesting because we need to see that hidden value crystalised somehow."

Breaking up the company would also likely hit the ability of Shell to provide the full range of services to companies in other sectors as they transition to a low-carbon economy, he added.

"There are few companies out there where I would imagine the divisions are as kind of inter-locked and interwoven as they are at Shell, because they sit along a value chain and it's vertically integrated, and taking them out is difficult," he said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong

