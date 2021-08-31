About 94% of oil, gas output remain shut in U.S. Gulf after Ida

The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Over 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and 2.11 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remain shut in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida forced the evacuation of hundreds of platforms, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

The shut-ins are equivalent to 94% of crude and natural gas output suspended, as 278 platforms and nine rigs remain evacuated. Another four rigs havebeen moved off the storm's path, the regulator said.

Some energy companies have started re-deploying staff at their platforms after making the first assessment following the hurricane, which made landfall at Louisiana coast on Sunday.

"Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online," BSEE said in a release.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Sabrina Valle in Houston

