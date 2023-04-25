About half a million without power in Quebec after hydropower production hit

Companies Hydro-Quebec Follow















OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Some 490,000 customers were without electricity in Quebec province after Canada's second-largest hydropower plant suffered a loss of production on Tuesday, utility Hydro-Quebec said.

A loss of production in some turbine-generator sets at the 5,428 megawatt (MW) Churchill Falls hydropower plant in the neighboring Newfoundland and Labrador province triggered the power outage for about 11% of its 4.5 million customers across Quebec, Hydro-Quebec said.

It said it was investigating the cause of disruption at the plant and was trying to restore service to customers by supplying them through other transmission lines.

"Our teams are investigating the cause of this loss of production" it said on Twitter.

