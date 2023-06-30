Abu Dhabi's ADNOC awards Petrofac $700 mln contract for new gas compressor plant

An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais
An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Petrofac (PFC.L) said on Friday that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had awarded the London-listed oilfield services firm a $700 million contract to undertake work at the state oil giant's Habshan Complex.

Petrofac Emirates won the contract, which involves the engineering, procurement and construction of a new gas compressor plant.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

