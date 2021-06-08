Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake

2 minute read

An employee in a branded helmet is pictured at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners that had agreed to buy a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.

Aramco in April agreed to sell a minority stake in its pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by EIG, the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019.

Aramco will keep 51% of the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co which has the rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines. read more

Mubadala in statement to Reuters did not disclose how much it would invest in the deal.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that EIG was in talks to sell part of the equity portion to buyers including Mubadala, Chinese investors, pension funds in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as a small piece to U.S. pension funds, the source added. read more

The deal is backed by staple financing of $10.5 billion provided by international and regional banks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:58 AM UTCNew Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?

Israel's parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset's confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record hold on power.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastBiden, Erdogan to discuss their differences next week - White House
Middle EastIsrael plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green
Middle EastBritish foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince