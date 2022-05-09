Access to LNG terminals important for Ukraine to meet gas needs, transit operator says

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

KYIV, May 9 (Reuters) - Access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals is important for Ukraine to help meet its energy needs, the head of Ukraine's gas transit operator said on Monday.

Sergiy Makogon, Director General of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, said on national television that Ukraine already had an option to import LNG from Poland, as well as from Croatia and Lithuania.

He said Ukraine had managed to repair all damage to the gas transit network in territory recovered by Ukraine from Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

