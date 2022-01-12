Acciona considers selling 8% stake in clean energy unit, Cinco Dias reports

A wind turbine is seen at an Acciona Energia wind park in Puebla de Almenara, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Acciona (ANA.MC) is considering selling an 8% stake in its clean energy unit Acciona Energia (ANE.MC) on the stock market six months after its initial public offering, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The stake could be worth between 800 million euros ($909.04 million) and 1 billion euros, the newspaper said.

Acciona had sold a 15% stake in the energy unit on July 1 in an IPO, the largest such operation carried out in Spain in 2021, and had committed it would not sell more shares over the first six months, the newspaper said.

Acciona Energia's market value was 9.74 billion euros on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv.

An Acciona spokesperson declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro, and Louise Heavens

