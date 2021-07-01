Acciona Energia brings relief to IPO market with 4% rise on debut

Wind turbines are seen at an Acciona Energia wind park in Puebla de Almenara, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Acciona Energia (ANE.MC) opened 4.7% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday and stayed higher, providing some cheer for a market that has lost its froth since the start of the year.

The highly-anticipated listing came in smaller than expected, but the 26.73-euro per share price tag still gave the most profitable unit of engineering group Acciona (ANA.MC) an overall value of 8.8 billion euros ($10.4 billion).

Thismakes it one of the most valuable stock market debutantes in Europe in 2021.

Acciona had aimed for a valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros, and also trimmed plans for the deal size, eventually opting to list up to 17.25% of the company rather than up to 28.75%.

After a searing start to the year, investor enthusiasm for the IPO market has waned, and several candidates have retreated. L5N2OC2V1

This deal's progress will be closely watched by other companies looking to capitalise on investor appetite for businesses linked to a global shift away from fossil fuels and fund their own renewable energy projects.

Repsol (REP.MC) and ENI (REP.MC) are considering hiving off their low-carbon units from the oil and gas exploration and production activities whose future hangs in the balance, and listing stakes independently on the stock market. read more

Shares were trading at 27.7 at 10.30 GMT, 3.5% above the list price.

Acciona Chief Executive Jose Manuel Entrecanales said on Wednesday the listing price had not been "optimal", and blamed a large volume of IPOs, inflationary pressure and uncertainty around energy market regulation in Spain. read more

($1 = 0.8437 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

