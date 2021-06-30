Acciona Energia's IPO price was not 'optimal' -Acciona CEO

The logo of Spanish energy, construction and services conglomerate Acciona, is projected on a wall during company's annual shareholder meeting in Alcobendas, outside Madrid, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - The listing price for Acciona's newly spun-off energy unit was not "optimal", the Spanish industrial group's chief executive said on Wednesday, a day after shares were valued at the lower end of an originally targeted range.

Shares in Acciona Energia priced at 26.73 euros ($31.70) each on Tuesday, implying a market valuation of 8.8 billion euros for the whole company ahead of its first day trading on July 1. read more

The company had originally targeted a share price as high as 29.76 euros. Up to 17.25% of the new entity is being floated, less than the maximum 28.75% the company initially envisaged.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Chief Executive Jose Manuel Entrecanales said the deal had not reached "the most optimal price", Expansion newspaper said in a report later confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Entrecanales, whose family controls the parent group, which will in turn keep a majority stake in Acciona Energia, blamed a high volume of IPOs in Europe, inflationary pressure and uncertainty around energy market regulation in Spain.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

