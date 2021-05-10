Skip to main content

EnergyActivist investor Elliott has stake in Duke Energy - WSJ

The company logo and ticker for Duke Energy Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Elliott Management has a stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) and is pushing the U.S. utility company to add directors to its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hedge fund Elliott may also urge Duke Energy to sell some assets or make operational improvements to boost its stock price, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2RB2qcV)

Elliott and Duke Energy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

