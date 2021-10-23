Energy
ACWA Power to announce financial closure for Jazan project this week
RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - ACWA Power will on Wednesday announce financial closure for a $12 billion gasification and power joint venture in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said on Saturday.
The Jazan IGCC Complex is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, U.S.-based Air Products and ACWA Power. Oil giant Saudi Aramco will supply feedstock and the joint venture will produce power, hydrogen and other utilities for Aramco.
