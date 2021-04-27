Soybeans are harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) reported a 76% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as robust import demand from China and strong oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant's core agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

The company forecast "significant year-over-year growth" in 2021 as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate and pandemic restrictions continue to ease on some markets, lifting demand for the company's food, feed and biofuel products.

ADM results offered an early glimpse into how the world's largest grain traders are emerging from the pandemic that triggered massive shifts in food and fuel demand as consumers cooked more meals at home and avoided unnecessary travel.

Further easing of pandemic restrictions are expected to benefit agribusinesses like ADM and its rivals Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants.

"We are seeing clear, favorable demand trends for many of our products, and we expect that pattern to continue as vaccine rollouts accelerate and restrictions ease," ADM's Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in a statement.

All three of its business segments should post stronger year-over-year results in 2021, he said.

ADM said its agricultural services and oilseeds unit recorded a record first quarter despite slow farmer selling and a delayed harvest in South America. The company's oilseed crushing operations recorded their strongest ever quarter, ADM said.

Improving ethanol margins and optimism about post-pandemic increases in travel also prompted ADM to restart two large corn-based ethanol plants that it idled last year.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $689 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $391 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue climbed 26.2% to $18.89 billion, blowing past Wall Street's expectation of $16.38 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

