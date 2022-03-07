ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field -Sky News

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADNOC Onshore) awarded a $227 million contract to expand its enhanced crude extraction projects from the "Bab" oilfield, Sky News Arabia TV channel said on Twitter, without citing sources.

The contract also aims to increase production at the field located northwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing b Riham Alkousaa; editing by Jason Neely

