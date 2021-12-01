ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

General view of the Borouge petrochemical facility at ADNOC's Ruwais Industrial Complex in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

CAIRO Dec 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired the company's annual board meeting, where the board approved the injection of 466 billion dirhams ($127 billion) for 2022-2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Enas Alashray, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.