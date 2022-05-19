Advisory firm PIRC opposes Shell climate plan for lacking ambition

A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Advisory group PIRC recommended shareholders vote against Shell's (SHEL.L) non-binding climate resolution at the energy company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), a major proxy advisory, said Shell's climate plans lacked clarity as to who was accountable for reaching emissions reduction targets, which were not ambitious enough to begin with.

Shell formulates its climate targets in terms of carbon intensity, which allows for higher overall emissions on the back of higher output, even if the headline intensity emissions count falls.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PIRC said "we would prefer to see all targets set out in terms of absolute emissions, not intensity". Claims on carbon capture and storage as well as forestry-derived carbon offsets were not clear enough, it added.

The proxy advisor voted against Shell's climate plans last year on the same counts.

PIRC recommended shareholders vote in favour of a resolution filed by the Follow This activist group asking Shell to publish climate goals consistent with the Paris climate accord of 2015, aiming for absolute emissions reductions of around 40% by 2030.

At Shell's 2021 AGM, shareholders backed Shell's climate plans, but Follow This garnered support from around 30% of Shell shareholders, more than doubling its tally from the previous year.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, a British shareholder group with assets under management of around 350 billion pounds ($433 billion) which says it has a collective 4% holding in Shell, will also vote against Shell and for Follow This.

"'Progess' against a flawed strategy isn't progress," said a LAPFF spokesperson.

Tuesday's vote comes against the background of a Dutch court ordering Shell last year to slash its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030. Shell has appealed the ruling, saying it can reach net zero only if society as a whole moves to net zero. read more

Shell, saying its strategy is in line with the Paris accord, recommended shareholders rebuff Follow This, calling it "unrealistic" in a note to shareholders.

($1 = 0.8079 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.