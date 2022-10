Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) on Friday recommended its shareholders vote against three of the four directors nominated by top stakeholder Grok Ventures at its annual general meeting next month, saying they will not add to the board's effectiveness.

