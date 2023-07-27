Air Liquide reports H1 net profit rose 32%

July 27 (Reuters) - French industrial gases firm Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) reported first-half net profit rose 31.9% on Thursday, driven by an strong demand in the industrial merchant business and by higher prices.

Net profit group share was 1.72 billion euros ($1.91 billion), compared to 1.31 billion euros in the same period a year ago. The company also announced revenue of 13.98 billion euros during the semester, a rise on 14.2 billion euros a year ago.

Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Kim Coghill

