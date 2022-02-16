Air Liquide sees stronger 2022 estimates with inflation-adapted pricing

The logo of Air Liquide is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide forecast on Wednesday a bigger profit for 2022, as it implements higher pricing to offset the effects of inflation.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, anticipates further improving its operating margin this year and reported a better-than-expected rise in core profit.

Air Liquide posted a 12.7% jump in full-year recurring operating income, on a comparable basis, at 4.16 billion euros ($4.72 billion), above analysts' 4.09 billion euros forecast.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Entringer and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.