Air Products raises earnings forecast, beats Q2 estimates















May 9 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD.N) raised its earnings forecast on Tuesday, as higher pricing and its income from the world's largest industrial gas complex in Saudi Arabia helped beat second-quarter profit and sales estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the industrial gas maker now expects its current quarter's profit in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $2.50 to $2.70. Analysts are expecting $2.92 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said higher pricing and volumes in the base business helped the company's quarterly performance, despite the ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges in the world.

Jazan gas project's contribution to equity affiliates' income also increased during the second quarter, as phase II came online.

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Air Products raised its full-year adjusted earning forecast to $11.30 to $11.50 per share from $11.20 to $11.50. It compares with analysts' estimates of $11.35.

The company, which supplies industrial gases to sectors ranging from electronics and manufacturing to food and beverages, reported revenue of $3.2 billion, beating estimates of $3.06 billion.

Profit came in at $2.74 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $2.65.

Jazan gas project is a joint venture between Air Products and ACWA Power (2082.SE) that supplies steam, utilities and hydrogen to Saudi Aramco's refinery.

