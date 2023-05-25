Air Products signs $1 bln deal for processing facility in Uzbekistan

Companies Air Products and Chemicals Inc Follow















May 25 (Reuters) - Industrial gases maker Air Products and Chemicals (APD.N) said on Thursday it had signed a $1 billion deal with the Republic of Uzbekistan government and Uzbekneftegaz JSC to acquire, own and operate a natural gas processing facility in the country.

The 1.5 million tonne per year natural gas-to-syngas industrial complex is a part of state-owned energy company Uzbekneftegaz, the company said.

Syngas, or synthesis gas, can be used for heating applications, generating power, or making hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and synthetic hydrocarbon fuels.

Under the deal, Air Products will acquire, own and operate two large-scale air separation units, two large-scale auto-thermal reforming units, and a hydrogen production unit within the Uzbekistan GTL complex and supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and syngas under a long-term contract.

