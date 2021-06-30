Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aker BP, partners plan $935 mln oil, gas project

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Aker BP (AKERBP.OL) and its partners will invest 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($935 million) to develop the Kobra East and Gekko oil and gas discoveries in the Alvheim area in the North Sea, the Oslo-listed company said on Wednesday.

The project aims to produce around 40 million barrels of oil equivalent at a break-even price of below $30 per barrel, with production expected to start in 2024, Aker BP executives told officials at the Norwegian energy ministry.

ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST) are partners in the development.

($1 = 8.5604 Norwegian crowns)

