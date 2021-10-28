Aker BP raises dividend as Q3 profit jumps on strong oil, gas prices

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP said on Thursday it would increase its dividend payout as third-quarter profits soared on the back of strong oil and gas prices.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for July-September rose to $849 million from $242 million a year ago, lagging the $868 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

"The company continued maturing its project portfolio, including the NOAKA project where the development concept has been selected and the resource estimate has been increased," Aker BP's Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said.

"Based on a historically strong financial position, the company has decided to increase its quarterly dividends from November 2021," he added.

The company controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and partly owned by BP (BP.L) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.4165 per share from $0.3124 per share.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.