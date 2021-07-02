Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Aker Solutions wins $800 mln Chevron contract in Australia

1 minute read
1/2

Aker Solutions flag flutters next to their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions (AKES.OL) said on Friday it had been selected by U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) to provide subsea compression technology to the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

Oslo-listed Aker Solutions said the contract was expected to be valued at about 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($808 million), although final terms remained to be agreed.

Chevron and its partners said on Friday they have agreed to go ahead with a $4 billion project to improve gas recovery from offshore wells off Western Australia. read more

Shares of Aker Solutions rose sharply on the news, trading 8% higher at 1035 GMT.

($1 = 8.6610 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 10:32 AM UTCOPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock

OPEC+ resumes talks on raising oil output on Friday after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal the previous day, creating a standoff that could lead to less crude in the market and further rise in prices that have already surged to 2-1/2 year highs.

EnergyChevron, partners go ahead with $4 bln project at Gorgon LNG
EnergyVenezuela's oil exports rose in June via Malaysia trans-shipments -data
EnergyOil dips after OPEC+ extends supply talks
EnergyAsian LNG prices spike to $14/mmBtu as demand remains robust