Aker Solutions wins $800 mln Chevron contract in Australia

Aker Solutions flag flutters next to their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions (AKES.OL) said on Friday it had been selected by U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) to provide subsea compression technology to the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

Oslo-listed Aker Solutions said the contract was expected to be valued at about 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($808 million), although final terms remained to be agreed.

Chevron and its partners said on Friday they have agreed to go ahead with a $4 billion project to improve gas recovery from offshore wells off Western Australia. read more

Shares of Aker Solutions rose sharply on the news, trading 8% higher at 1035 GMT.

($1 = 8.6610 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.