Alaska gas leak occurred at seven wells at ConocoPhillips site -state regulator

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 18 (Reuters) - The ongoing gas leak at a ConocoPhillips (COP.N) site in Alaska occurred at seven different wells and cracks in a drilling pad, a state regulator said on Friday.

Natural gas has been leaking for at least two weeks from an oil-producing ConocoPhillips field in Alaska's North Slope. The company is still trying to locate the exact source of the leak, and it has not disclosed how much gas has been released.

The leak is located at the company's Alpine unit site, which normally produces more than 50,000 barrels of oil a day but as of Wednesday, production had dropped to 38,300 barrels a day, according to the Alaska State Department of Revenue.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The volume of natural gas leaking has declined to levels below sensor measuring levels, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said, citing ConocoPhillips Alaska. The source of the leak is likely a low pressure, shallow formation "not associated with the deeper formation from where we produce oil and gas," ConocoPhillips said.

In a statement on its website, Conoco said Friday that the exact source of the leak has still not been found. When it is located, it will be sealed with cement.

The commission, part of the state's commerce department, said the current mitigation effort is centered around producing more gas from nearby wells to reduce the volumes of gas being released to the environment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.