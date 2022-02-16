Albemarle posts fourth-quarter loss

A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle's lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Wednesday compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by labor and pandemic-related issues at the Kemerton construction project.

The company, one of the world's largest lithium producers, posted a loss of $3.8 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $84.64 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales of lithium, the company's largest division, rose 13% to $404.7 million in the reported quarter.

Global efforts to tackle climate change have led to a surge in demand for lithium used in electric vehicle batteries that has far outpaced supply, driving up prices of the metal. read more

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

