Alberta government to intervene in legal challenge to Canadian plastic legislation
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The government of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta has filed for intervener status in a legal challenge to the federal government's move to list plastics as toxic substances, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Thursday.
Alberta has the largest petrochemical sector in Canada. The legal challenge was filed in federal court by the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, which includes companies Dow Inc (DOW.N) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO).
Reporting by Nia Williams
