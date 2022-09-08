Alberta government to intervene in legal challenge to Canadian plastic legislation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses delegates at the annual Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) convention in Calgary, Alberta, Canada November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The government of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta has filed for intervener status in a legal challenge to the federal government's move to list plastics as toxic substances, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Thursday.

Alberta has the largest petrochemical sector in Canada. The legal challenge was filed in federal court by the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, which includes companies Dow Inc (DOW.N) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO).

Reporting by Nia Williams

